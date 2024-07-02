Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch keeps the momentum going by finding representation and selling merch like crazy.

The internet is a weird and wild place. One minute, you're not a well-known figure living in the south. The next, after a viral sex tip saying, “You gotta give 'em that hawk tuah,” — you're a worldwide sensation.

That's precisely what has happened to Haliey Welch in just several weeks. It all stemmed from a post of her and her friends in a random interview in Nashville for Tim & Dee TV. Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard of her or have seen the clip making the rounds.

The rise of Hawk Tuah Girl

THR reports that one major thing that just took place was she's now being represented by a management firm, The Penthouse.

“The world's gone crazy for Haliey!” Penthouse founder Jonnie Forster said in a statement. “I'm glad our team can help guide this rocketship. All the podcasters are right. Spend five minutes with her, and you'll see why she is America's sweetheart.”

She's got some plans. One is to launch her social media channels—and she's got a head start (no pun intended). Welch has already gotten heavily into the podcast game by appearing on Barstool Sports' Plan Bri show, which has brought forth viral clips where she discredits claims that she lost her job (she didn't) and that her father is a minister (he's not).

Beyond that, Zach Bryan brought her onstage during a recent performance. That…doesn't happen to everyone.

“Please don't wake me,” Welch said. “Two weeks ago it was just my Granny and me in itty bitty Belfast, Tennessee. Then I say something silly and now my life has changed. Isn't God great?! Can't wait for what's ahead.”

Beyond her rep, she has an entertainment attorney, Christian Barker, in her corner.

“Haliey has risen to fame with her cheeky humor — known to her friends as the female Theo Vonn, but after getting to know her on a greater level, I think her smalltown, grassroots story and how a chance encounter on Broadway took her on this unexpected path to stardom will resonate with millions,” Barker said. “We are proud to represent her on this journey.”

And what a journey it's been.

Rolling Stones reported that she's sold more than $65,000 in merch since the clip went viral. The merchandise includes branded hats via the Tennessee-based Fatheads Threads company. Over 2,000 “Hawk Tuah '24” hats have been bought by rabid fans. They cost $32.78 a piece — or you can get yourself a signed version for $50. There is no word yet on whether she'll ever have ones available that were hawk tuahed on.

This begs the question: How big is Hawk Tuah Girl going to get? Movie deals? Television shows? Her own Vegas act? It's hard to tell at this point. It shows you that one little seconds-long clip can lead to some major things. So, for now, many deals are heading her way.