The 2024 NBA free agency period has been a whirlwind. Teams across the league reshuffled their rosters in hopes of climbing the competitive ladder. For the Atlanta Hawks, this offseason has been a critical juncture in their quest to return among the Eastern Conference elite. With a mix of veteran experience and youthful potential, the Hawks' front office made several strategic moves. Here's a comprehensive analysis and grading of each signing the Hawks have secured during this free agency period.

The Hawks' 2024 Offseason So Far

The Hawks have had an eventful offseason. They selected Zaccharie Risacher as the No. 1 overall pick. He should make an immediate impact as a three-point shooter and has notable defensive potential. Sure, Risacher may not be projected as a future star. However, he is seen as a safe bet with a skill set similar to Michael Porter Jr. In addition, the Hawks traded Dejounte Murray in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr, Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks. Both Daniels and last year's first-round pick, Kobe Bufkin, are anticipated to play significant roles. Yes, these moves may not elevate the team's overall talent. That said, they enhance the roster's fit, particularly around their star player, Trae Young.

The Big Trade

With Murray gone, the Hawks have officially disbanded the Young-Murray backcourt after just two seasons. Despite Murray's career-high averages of 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds, the duo's tenure included a first-round playoff exit. That was in addition to a disappointing 36-46 record last season.

Murray's departure provides clarity for the Hawks' offseason strategy. They now face a divergence point. Should they rebuild around their recent No. 1 pick, Zaccharie Risacher, or continue building around Young? Despite his talent, Young's efficiency has declined. As always, his defense remains a concern.

This trade gives the Hawks valuable assets for potential future moves. Meanwhile, the Pelicans acquire a high-caliber player in Murray. The deal seems necessary for both teams as they navigate their futures.

Here we will give out our grades for all the player signings that the Atlanta Hawks had during the 2024 NBA free agency period.

Acquiring Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels brings much-needed defense and the potential for offensive growth to the Hawks as they reset their culture. With Daniels, Young now has a backcourt partner capable of covering defensive lapses. Known for his quick decision-making and solid passing, Daniels still needs to improve his shooting. He hit only 31 percent from beyond the arc on limited attempts. However, with Young drawing significant defensive attention, Daniels should find more opportunities to develop his shooting skills.

Grade: A

Acquiring Larry Nance Jr

Larry Nance Jr should fill a valuable role for the Hawks. Last season, Nance averaged 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 61 games. A smart player known for his defensive effort and ability to complement stars, Nance can play both forward and center. This allows the Hawks to present different lineups to opponents.

Grade: B

Acquiring Cody Zeller

Veteran center Cody Zeller brings depth and experience to the Hawks' frontcourt. Over his 11-year career, Zeller has played 552 games (275 starts), averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.9 minutes per game. Last season with the Pelicans, he posted 1.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 7.4 minutes across 43 games. Selected fourth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Zeller adds a reliable veteran presence to the team.

Grade: B

Re-signing Vit Krejci

General Manager Landry Fields further restructured the Hawks' roster by signing wing Vit Krejci to a $10.2 million, four-year contract. Krejci started 14 of his 22 games with Atlanta on a two-way contract last season. He averaged 6.1 points in his third NBA season. Notably, he made all six of his three-point attempts while scoring 18 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls. That tied the franchise record for most three-pointers made without a miss in a game. The 24-year-old joins Risacher among the team’s wing options as the Hawks rework their roster following the trade of Dejounte Murray.

Grade: B

Signing Dominick Barlow

Dominick Barlow signed a two-way contract with the Hawks after spending his first two years in the league with the Spurs. The 21-year-old forward provides additional depth for the Hawks' rebuilding efforts. However, he is unlikely to see significant minutes as he remains low on the depth chart.

Grade: C

Acquiring David Roddy

David Roddy was traded to the Hawks from the Suns in exchange for EJ Liddell. After being moved from the Grizzlies to the Suns at the trade deadline last season, Roddy saw limited playing time in Phoenix. He will play a depth role in the Hawks' frontcourt.

Grade: C

Looking Ahead

The Atlanta Hawks approached the 2024 free agency period with clear objectives and executed their plan as well as they could. The addition of Dyson Daniels stands out as a particularly strong move. He brings a blend of youth and talent that fits the team’s vision. Larry Nance Jr and Cody Zeller provide the veteran presence and depth needed for a playoff push. Meanwhile, Vit Krejci and Dominick Barlow represent low-risk, high-reward options for the future.

Overall, the Hawks have managed to address their needs without compromising their financial flexibility. They set themselves up well for the upcoming season and beyond. As the new acquisitions integrate into the team, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these pieces come together on the court. With a solid blend of experience and potential, the Hawks are poised to make some noise in the Eastern Conference, making this offseason a positive step in their ongoing quest for championship contention.