The Charlotte Hornets entered the 2024 NBA offseason with clear objectives: bolster their roster depth, add veteran leadership, and secure key players who can contribute both immediately and in the long run. Now, they have a mix of experienced players and promising young talents. As such, the Hornets aim to strike a balance that would enhance their playoff aspirations. As the dust settles on the free agency period, it's time to evaluate the moves they've made and grade each signing.

The Hornets' 2024 Offseason So Far

The Hornets' offseason has been relatively quiet. Their most notable actions included drafting Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick and re-signing Miles Bridges. The selection of Salaun raised some eyebrows. That said, his potential as a versatile two-way wing is undeniable. his positions him as a key asset in the Hornets' rebuilding efforts. A week into free agency, the Hornets also re-signed Bridges to a three-year, $75 million deal. The timing of this late signing raises questions about the competition for Bridges. This is especially true given his controversial background involving a domestic violence case. some have argued that he shouldn't be in the league at all. Additionally, the Hornets acquired Josh Green from the Mavericks. He is a 23-year-old wing who could excel with increased opportunities.

Here we will give out our grades for all the player signings that the Charlotte Hornets had during the 2024 NBA free agency period.

Re-signing Miles Bridges

The Hornets and Miles Bridges had a mutual interest in securing a new long-term deal. Re-signing him was one of their top priorities in free agency. Bridges is set to remain a cornerstone of Charlotte’s future alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Last season, Bridges played in 69 games (67 starts). He achieved career highs in points (21.0), field goals (8.1), three-pointers (2.3), two-pointers (5.8), defensive rebounds (6.3), and total rebounds (7.3). He was one of only 13 players in the NBA to average at least 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He led the Hornets in scoring 26 times and tied for the team lead with 19 double-doubles.

Over his career, Bridges has averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 360 games (255 starts) over five seasons. He ranks eighth in franchise history in points (5,342), seventh in field goals (2,024), fifth in three-pointers (591), and third in two-point percentage (.550).

He does come with baggage, but as far as priorities go, the Hornets ticked a big one off their list.

Grade: A

Seth Curry rejoined the Hornets after a brief hiatus. He appeared in eight games (one start) with the Hornets last season, averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 19.9 minutes per game. Charlotte had originally acquired Curry in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks on February 8.

Less than three weeks after waiving him, the Hornets re-signed Curry to a one-year deal. This ended his short time as a free agent. The decision to waive Curry was a cost-saving measure. They took it right after the NBA Draft to avoid guaranteeing his $4 million salary.

The re-signing of Curry reflects Charlotte's need for veteran presence and reliable shooting. Curry’s career averages of 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over 482 games (210 starts) span ten NBA seasons. His 43.1 percent career three-point shooting is the third-highest among active players and the eighth-best in NBA history. Recall that he has finished in the top 10 in three-point percentage five times.

Grade: A

Signing Taj Gibson

Free agent center Taj Gibson agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Hornets. At 39 years old, Gibson will bring depth and mentorship to the locker room. Last season, he averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game with the Knicks and Pistons. Yes, his on-court contributions may be limited. However, his experience and leadership are invaluable assets to the Hornets’ young roster.

Grade: B

Acquiring Josh Green

The acquisition of Josh Green, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, adds youthful potential to the Hornets. Green spent his first four NBA seasons with the Mavs. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists last season. He was part of a six-team trade that eventually sent Klay Thompson to Dallas. Green played a slightly larger role during the Mavs' playoff run and should provide solid minutes off the bench for Charlotte. He will likely play behind Brandon Miller in the frontcourt.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

The Hornets' free agency moves involve a degree of risk. Re-signing Bridges is a gamble, but the potential payoff is substantial. The acquisitions of Curry and Gibson bring stability and experience, while Green adds youthful energy and athleticism. The true measure of this offseason's success will hinge on Bridges' performance on the court and the development of the team's young core.

By retaining Bridges and adding key pieces to address specific needs, the Hornets have positioned themselves for a competitive season. The blend of veteran presence and young talent creates a promising outlook. Although some signings come with uncertainties, the overall strategy and execution reflect a clear vision for the team's future. The grades illustrate a balance between immediate impact and long-term potential, offering a positive outlook for the Hornets' aspirations in the upcoming season.