It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rangers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox-Rangers.

The Boston Red Sox are still trailing the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals in a close three-way race for the final two American League wild card spots. The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are on the periphery of the race, but Boston is centrally involved and has, by far, the most realistic chance of catching either the Twins or Royals for a postseason berth. The Red Sox just need to pass one of the two, not both.

Saturday dealt the Red Sox a tough loss. They had Tanner Houck, one of their better starting pitchers, on the hill with a 3-0 lead. They couldn't hold it. The Red Sox' starting rotation has answered the call this season, but one wonders if the arrival of August means these arms are going to lose steam and cause Boston to fade in the standings.

The Texas Rangers are trying to make a run at the American League West, but they're under .500 and need to stack together a lot of wins before they can be taken seriously as contenders (unless the Mariners and Astros both lose more games and fall toward .500, creating one of the worst division races in modern times). Saturday's comeback win helped, and it showed that the Rangers are capable of hitting the ball. Jonah Heim came up with some big hits. If this lineup can catch fire and stay hot for a two- or three-week period, the Rangers have the pitching to make a strong offense a difference-maker. Are we going to see the 2023 Rangers show up in 2024 for more than just an occasional game or two? Time is running short.

Red Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Nick Pivetta vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Nick Pivetta (5-7) has a 4.47 ERA. Pivetta is not an especially consistent pitcher, but he can be really good when he is sharp. He gave Boston a quality start last week against the Mariners. Let's see if he can back that up with another quality start on Sunday.

Last Start: Monday, July 29 vs the Seattle Mariners: 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 10 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 48 IP, 44 H, 21 R, 11 HR, 7 BB, 55 K

Nathan Eovaldi (8-4) has a 3.38 ERA. He is a baller. He gives the Rangers (like his other teams) a lot of innings. He loves taking the ball in big games. He has been one of the clutchest pitchers of the past several years in Major League Baseball. He has been a rock of dependability for this team. He will try to remain an anchor for the Texas staff for two more months.

Last Appearance: Monday, July 29 vs the St Louis Cardinals: 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 70 2/3 IP, 46 H, 21 R, 9 HR, 12 BB, 70 K

Here are the Red Sox-Rangers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rangers Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: +102

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs Rangers

Time: 2:35 p.m. ET/11:35 a.m. PT

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

After losing on Saturday, the Red Sox will be motivated to bounce back on Sunday. Texas has been so inconsistent and mediocre this season that the Red Sox have to like their chances on the day after a loss. Texas doesn't regularly stack wins together.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have to love the pitching matchup here. Eovaldi gives Texas a clear advantage over Pivetta and Boston.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to Texas because Eovaldi is such a proven pitcher, but Texas has been a baffling, frustrating team to watch and bet on this season, so we recommend you pass on this one.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers moneyline