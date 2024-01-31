The Hawks star shared his take on Bufkin's monster G League performance.

Atlanta Hawks rookie Kobe Bufkin had a career game on Monday in the G League to lead the College Park Skyhawks in a loss to the Ontario Clippers.

The Hawks rookie had 43 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 122-118 loss at Gateway Center Arena. He finished by shooting 12-of-24 from the field, including 6-of-9 from the 3-point line.

Hawks star Trae Young witnessed the outburst in person, and he shared his thoughts with Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com:

“I'm the type of guy where I can watch guys from a distance and see how they act, how they learn. You can tell he's a sponge to learning, and even when he's on the bench with us tonight: He sits right next to me a lot when I'm on the bench and he's just watching. You can tell. We're talking, and you can tell he's learning.”

The Hawks star, summed up what the experience will do for Bufkin:

“So, whenever I'm watching him in the G League doing what he does, and coming off screens, and it's too easy for him down there. And, I mean, that's what it's supposed to be if you're a League Dude – and he's definitely a League Dude. He's just down there getting reps, and you can tell that what he's doing down there is paying off for him, and ultimately, one day it's going to help him up here.

So, I've been loving seeing what he's doing for our G League team, and I just want him to stay with it and stay at it, because one day he's going to get his opportunity and it's going to pay off for him. I'm loving what I'm seeing from him because he can do it all, he can do a lot of things.”

The Atlanta Hawks next host the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.