The Atlanta Hawks made a big decision this offseason when they finally decided to split the backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. The move doesn't necessarily signal a rebuild though as Young is still a franchise cornerstone. But the Hawks will have to integrate a new high-profile rookie in Zaccharie Risacher for the 2024-25 season.

The Hawks selected Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and there's at least one NBA executive who believes that Hawks drafted a very versatile player as per Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

“Risacher's baseline is outstanding already with what he brings defensively and with his shooting and feel,” the executive said. “The NBA is a feel now league and he's always a step ahead of the play on both ends. He'll continue to grow playing out of ball screens and making reads because he can really pass and he's super smart. His body is going to get bigger and that will unlock a lot of things for him.”

The Hawks made Zaccharie Risacher only the second rookie French player to be drafted with the No. 1 overall pick following fellow countryman Victor Wembanyama whom the San Antonio Spurs selected No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Zaccharie Risacher is a potential franchise player for the Hawks



Hawks fans were able to get their first look at Zaccharie Risacher during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Risacher only appeared in two games for the Hawks in summer league, but that was enough for team brass to like what they saw.

Risacher averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots. He shot 39.3 percent from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 42.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Those shooting numbers are quite alarming, but it was a small sample size. And the general consensus was that Risacher looked better than No. 2 pick and fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr whom the Washington Wizards drafted.

Risacher's rookie year should probably be a little smoother than Sarr considering the fact that he'll be playing with an elite playmaking guard in Trae Young. Risacher is likely to get a crack at the staring small forward spot to begin the 2024-25 season.

The Hawks could have an intriguing young nucleus with Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Kobe Bufkin. This past season, the Hawks finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and failed to make the playoffs as they were eliminated in their opening play-in game by the Chicago Bulls.