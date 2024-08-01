The Memphis Grizzlies, coming off a down 2023-24 season courtesy of injury woes, had a golden opportunity to add another quality young talent to their roster as a consolation. The Grizzlies owned the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, and with a pressing need at center, they selected the two-time National Player of the Year, Zach Edey out of Purdue.

When looking at the statistics, Edey looks like a no-brainer pick. He dominated his peers in college, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks as he towered over the opposition thanks to his 7'4 frame. But there were plenty of questions surrounding Edey's physical tools and whether he could perform at a similar level in the NBA. One scout, however, believes that the Grizzlies got a gem in Edey and that the concerns surrounding him during the draft process were overblown.

“I was at the Utah Summer League and was so impressed by how much [Edey's] game translates. He's in incredible shape and is going to be such a weapon in pick-and-roll with NBA spacing with the way he catches and finishes. He's way more athletic than people realize, and his sheer will is going to get him a bunch of 20-plus-10 outings before New Year's, is my prediction. There's not really another true center on the Grizzlies roster to compete with him for playing time,” one NBA exec who voted on ESPN's latest draft poll said.

Zach Edey did not get this far in his career just due to his sheer size. Averaging 25 and 12 is not easy, regardless of the level, as performing to that level requires coordination, soft touch, and an understanding of the game that the Grizzlies believe Edey clearly has.

Edey could have a rocket strapped to his back in his rookie year, as he could be in line to start for a Grizzlies team that will make scoring in the paint a hellish idea for the opposition.

Will Zach Edey start for the Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies flourished during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons thanks to their supersized frontcourt of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams. Since Adams went down with injury, the center position has been a bit of question mark for Memphis.

Other than Zach Edey, the Grizzlies have Jackson, Brandon Clarke, and Santi Aldama as options to start at the five. Clarke is a mobile defender, but coming off a major injury, is it in Memphis' best interest to throw him into a starting spot immediately? Aldama is a solid floor-spacing option, but he plays more like a wing. Meanwhile, Jackson is at his best as a four-man due to his rebounding deficiencies.

It looks like the stars have aligned for Edey to start for the Grizzlies. Only time will tell, however, if he proves his detractors wrong or if the scouts who thought he'll struggle due to his athleticism (or lack thereof) got it right the first time around.