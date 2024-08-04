ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Angels.

The New York Mets were a really bad team in the month of May. Then they got hot in June and stayed hot in July. For a brief period of time, they had a better record than the Atlanta Braves after the All-Star break. They are right in the middle of a heated and contentious National League wild card race. They blew a chance to gain on the Braves on Saturday, losing 5-4 to the Los Angeles Angels on a night when Atlanta lost to the Miami Marlins. The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies to gain on New York. The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates and did not gain on the Mets. Day after day, these teams plus the St. Louis Cardinals will be jockeying for position in a roller-derby-style battle.

Mets-Angels Projected Starters

Jose Quintana vs. Griffin Canning

Jose Quintana (6-6) has a 3.89 ERA. The veteran has been a good pitcher for the Mets this season. The Mets will gladly take any outing from Quintana which is similar to what he delivered in his most recent start against the Minnesota Twins. Quintana threw six strong innings, allowing just one run on one walk. That's clean and efficient pitching from someone who knows how to pitch and is aware that he generally won't be able to blow hitters away. Quintana has to locate his pitches and change speeds. He is usually able to do that.

Last Start: Monday, July 29 vs the Minnesota Twins: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 52 IP, 52 H, 27 R, 4 HR, 21 BB, 38 K

Griffin Canning (3-10) has a 5.25 ERA. He got hammered early in his last start against the Rockies. He has gotten pounded in many of his 2024 starts. However, he does deserve credit for settling down after his early-inning nightmare versus the Rockies. He pitched a scoreless fourth through sixth inning and gave the Angels length to preserve their bullpen. Everyone on the team, and everyone in the bullpen, certainly respected him for that. That's a good teammate, even though Canning has struggled for much of the season. Let's see if he can avoid early-inning problems in this game versus the Mets.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 30 vs the Colorado Rockies: 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 66 IP, 69 H, 38 R, 10 HR, 28 BB, 46 K

Here are the Mets-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Angels Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -158

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How to Watch Mets vs. Angels

Time: 4:08 p.m. ET/1:08 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Quintana is a good pitcher. Griffin Canning is not. Don't overthink this one. The Mets should win by at least two runs if not three, at least if these two pitchers pitch the way they have performed for most of the 2024 season.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have been scrappy on their current homestand. They came back from a six-run deficit to win last Sunday, July 28. They came back from a 6-2 deficit to win in Canning's most recent start versus the Rockies on July 30. They came back from a 4-2, seventh-inning deficit to beat the Mets on Saturday. This team is battling really hard and is making life hard for the Mets. If New York wins, it won't be easy, and if the Mets win by one run, the Halos cover.

Final Mets-Angels Prediction & Pick

The pitching matchup is lopsided and the Mets are coming off a loss. This sets up really well for the Mets. Take New York.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Mets-Angels Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5