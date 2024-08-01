Kevin Durant, arguably the greatest player in the history of Team USA's participation in Olympic basketball, once again did his part in leading his team to victory. Durant may not have recaptured the heights he reached when he went bonkers from the field in Team USA's opening game win in the 2024 Paris Olympics against Serbia, but he still scored 14 points despite an off-night from the field, courtesy of a productive 8-9 night from the foul line en route to a 103-86 win over South Sudan.

Durant even had some fun on the foul line in the second half. With South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey constantly screaming from the bench, particularly at the Team USA star forward, Durant clapped back with a NSFW shot.

“Y'all n***as ain't tough,” Durant yelled over and over at the charity stripe, via @phoenixsunhoop on Instagram and ClutchPoints on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No one should read too much into this interaction between Kevin Durant and Royal Ivey. For one, Durant and Ivey are former teammates, having spent two and a half seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant loves to have engage in banter with former teammates turned foes, and Ivey is no different. The Phoenix Suns star is a competitor first and foremost, and he relishes the opportunity to stick it to whoever is standing in his way.

Kevin Durant will be thinking as well that he made all the difference in the world in the two matchups Team USA has had against South Sudan. During Team USA's 101-100 escape act against South Sudan in the exhibition game, Durant was noticeably absent due to a calf strain. He's back now, however, and Team USA is as difficult to beat as ever.

Kevin Durant and Team USA are well on track for gold in Paris

For all of the concerns everyone has had over Team USA as they found their opponents during the exhibition season more difficult than first anticipated, they have dominated to begin the 2024 Paris Olympics, assuaging any feelings of unease.

Team USA has assembled such a deep roster that they could receive an off-night from Stephen Curry (1-9 from the field, 0-6 from three, four fouls) and not skip a beat. They even benched Joel Embiid against South Sudan and still led by double-digits for most of the game.

Six different players scored in double figures for Team USA. This continued balanced attack has them well on their way for a gold medal now that they've punched their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Olympic games.