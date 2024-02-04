The Hawks will be without Clint Capela through the trade deadline.

The team announced on Sunday that the veteran big man began experiencing discomfort in Saturday night's thrilling overtime win over the Golden State Warriors, with a subsequent MRI revealing an adductor strain. Capela is set to be “re-evaluated” in 7-to-10 days, shelving him past the February 8th trade deadline.

Capela played a major role in his team's hard-earned victory over Golden State, finishing with 17 points and 15 rebounds—including six on the offensive end of the floor—on 8-of-11 shooting in just 25 minutes. He exited with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter, never returning to the action as Quin Snyder committed to Onyeka Okongwu at center for crunch-time and the extra session.

Capela has been a rumored trade candidate for years, Okongwu's ongoing rise toward being a nightly impact player making him expendable. The 29-year-old is reportedly available for the right price at the trade deadline as Atlanta re-shuffles its roster around Trae Young, but there's been no major traction on a deal for Capela so far.

Injuries typically complicate potential trades to the point of rendering them non-starters. Given the minor nature of Capela's adductor issue, though, previously interested suitors likely still have ambitions of bringing him in before February 8th.

The Hawks have won four in a row entering Monday's home matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Expect Okongwu to start in Capela's place for the foreseeable future, with Snyder likely to dust off backup big man Bruno Fernando as the team's backup center and perhaps roll out small-ball lineups with Jalen Johnson in the middle.