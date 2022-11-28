Published November 28, 2022

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, as they are off to an 11-9 start. Atlanta is led by Trae Young and has surrounded him with a well-rounded roster.

The Hawks proved that they want to be contenders by making a move for Dejounte Murray in the offseason. Murray has been a terrific pairing with Young as a defensive all-around guard. This complements Young’s offensive skillset well.

Young is having another great season, averaging 28.2 points per game along with 9.4 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three. Murray is playing well in his first season as a Hawk, averaging 20.8 points, six rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per contest. He is shooting 44 percent and 33.6 percent from behind the arc. The 26-year-old guard has played his role to a tee and been a real difference-maker for the Hawks. While they gave up draft capital to get him, he has proven that it was well worth it.

Atlanta’s roster is solid, but they could make a move to combat the top teams in the East, like the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. John Collins has been a name floated on the trade market once again for another year. Collins has been in trade rumors for the Hawks over the past few seasons, but nothing has been completed. He is having a down season, but with his contract, it would be hard to find an upgrade over him.

With that said, here is the Hawks’ most realistic trade target after the first month of the 2022-23 season.

Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder is a common target among many contenders, with the Hawks being no different. Crowder has not played all season long, with the Phoenix Suns working on a trade for the 32-year-old. The veteran is a solid role player as he plays the role of 3&D. Last season, he averaged 9.4 points along with 1.4 steals while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from downtown.

Crowder was an integral part of the Miami Heat in the 2020 postseason when they reached the Finals. He then went to Phoenix for two seasons, where he played a crucial role in their starting lineup. Heading into this season, the Suns were ready to give young forward Cameron Johnson the opportunity to start. This led to Crowder not playing for Phoenix this season as they work on a deal to send him to his next team.

He can defend the opposing team’s top scorer while being able to shoot the three ball on offense. He would give Atlanta another 3&D forward, which is desperately needed. De’Andre Hunter is the only player that fills that role for the Hawks currently. Crowder would give them much-needed size and versatility that could help the Hawks improve and load up to take down the best of the best in the East.

The Hawks have an interesting road ahead. Collins is once again in trade rumors, but it could be difficult for Atlanta to pull off a deal involving him. Going for an easier target like Crowder, which could help the team improve, seems like a more logical move for the Hawks.

Whatever the front office ends up doing, Young and Murray will be leading the way for the Hawks as they try to load up to face the stacked Eastern Conference.