The Atlanta Hawks, despite already boasting the talents of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, drafted guard Kobe Bufkin with the 15th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. And it's not hard to see why: Bufkin, as the kids say, has that dog in him, which bodes well for his ability to contribute for a team with contending aspirations.

In fact, the Hawks' selection of Bufkin may already have been met with a seal of approval from one of Atlanta, Georgia's finest. During the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty's WNBA contest on Friday night, award-winning hip hop icon 2 Chainz was seen dapping up and having a conversation with the 19-year old guard out of Michigan.

Rapper and Atlanta legend 2 Chainz greets Hawks No. 15 overall pick Kobe Bufkin at the Dream vs. Liberty game. What do you think are they talking about? 🤔 (via @ThatsSoRavon__) pic.twitter.com/7W2Wbt5A21 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2023

2 Chainz has always been one of the biggest ambassadors of the city of Atlanta, seeing as he was born and raised in the city, so this interaction is nothing to sniff at for Kobe Bufkin. Nevertheless, it's certainly interesting to ponder what the two are talking about. Perhaps 2 Chainz is just making sure that Bufkin settles in nicely in the city, or perhaps the rapper is recommending his favorite spots to dine in around the area.

Whatever the case may be, Bufkin's comfort level will be of utmost importance as he transitions to the professional level. Thus, to see one of the biggest names in the hip hop industry, not to mention one of the proudest products of Atlanta, welcome the newest Hawks guard in this manner will be a welcome sight for fans around the world.