Did that just happen? The Atlanta Hawks lost their lead with 0.5 left on the clock – but that was all the time AJ Griffin needed to steal a win against the Chicago Bulls.

Check out the Hawks rookie’s epic spinning game-winner off the sideline inbound:

AJ GRIFFIN FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/MuRMW9PwPy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

The game is never over until the final buzzer sounds, folks.