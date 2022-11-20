Published November 20, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks had just one of the best escapes of the 2022-23 NFL season, thus far. With the game tied in overtime and less than five seconds remaining on the game clock, the Hawks inbounded the ball from the other side of the floor and executed a smooth no-dribble pass plays that ended with an AJ Griffin alley-oop conversion that gave Atlanta the 124-122 come-from-behind victory.

You just have to see it to believe it.

AJ GRIFFIN AT THE BUZZER!!!!!! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PLAY BY THE HAWKS pic.twitter.com/rRcDgeSwqc — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) November 20, 2022

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Hawks could have picked up a lesson or two from that amazing sequence engineered by Trae Young and the Hawks. Young was the one who was smart enough to break away from his defender, get the ball, sprint down the court and detect the breakdown in Toronto’s defense before finding Griffin for that memorable game-winner. Speaking of which, according to Sportsnet Stats, that was the 20th time that the Raptors were left floored by a buzzer-beater in a regular season.

Young finished the game with 33 points to go with 12 dimes, none bigger than the one he lobbed to Griffin, who also had a solid game going on even before he put that cherry on top. Griffin concluded the night with 17 points and five rebounds along with an assist, a steal, and a block in 30 minutes of action off the bench.

The Hawks’ win also avenged their loss late last month to the Raptors in Toronto.

Atlanta, which improves to 10-6, will travel next to Ohio for a showdown with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.