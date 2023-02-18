Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins has entered concussion protocol following a collision he endured on Wednesday, per the Hawks Twitter account. The Hawks added that “he will be monitored daily and his status will be updated as appropriate.”

With the majority of NBA news revolving around All-Star Weekend, this Collins update could have been lost in translation. But it is a crucial bit of information for the Hawks given the severity of concussions. Atlanta will proceed with caution in regards to moving forward with John Collins.

Collins was mentioned in trade rumors prior to the recent deadline. However, he ended up staying put with the Hawks. Atlanta is hopeful that their trio of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins can keep them in the playoff race. They are currently just a few games out of the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta, despite holding a record of under .500, will have a strong chance of making the play-in games at the every least.

John Collins has not been quite as productive during the 2022-23 season as he’s been in previous years. With that being said, he is still a key piece to the puzzle for the Hawks. Collins is averaging over 13 points and seven rebounds per game. He’s also shooting just under 51 percent from the field.

Atlanta will continue to monitor the status of John Collins as he remains in concussion protocol. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are readily made available.