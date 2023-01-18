The Atlanta Hawks have not met expectations for the 2022-23 season due to a myriad of reasons. One major reason behind their underperformance has been the decline in their offensive production. They have tumbled all the way to 22nd in points scored per 100 possessions after ranking second last season – a steep drop-off. And the Hawks could give head coach Nate McMillan the axe as a result.

And perhaps that is a more realistic and more imminent outcome than one might expect. The Hawks have had to deal with various internal turmoil – including John Collins trade rumors, reported strife between Nate McMillan and superstar guard Trae Young, and the Hawks’ messy front office dynamics that led to Travis Schlenk’s move into a senior advisory role.

As a result, some NBA executives believe that McMillan will have difficulties staying with the Hawks beyond this season, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Earlier this season, there were whispers that Nate McMillan had already planned to resign from his post, although he and Hawks CEO Steve Koonin have denied those rumors publicly. Nevertheless, with the Hawks in flux, a change in leadership could do the franchise a whole lot of good.

If the Hawks show McMillan the door, they could, perhaps, pursue available coaches such as former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, former Brooklyn Nets head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, and Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee to fill their coaching void.

With 37 games left in the Hawks’ season, it’s not too late for Nate McMillan to turn things around. With Trae Young in town, and perhaps a resolution to the John Collins trade saga forthcoming, the Hawks may soon rattle off a season-changing hot streak that changes the tunes in Atlanta.