With NBA training camps set to open at the beginning of October, most NBA teams have finalized their rosters. A teams are still making training camp moves here and there as players hit the waiver wire. The Atlanta Hawks added to their roster this week by signing Daeqwon Plowden to a contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

While details of Daeqwon Plowden’s contract with the Hawks were not immediately available, it’s almost certainly a non-guaranteed training camp contract.

As camp approaches, it’s going to be an uphill battle for Plowden to make the Hawks final roster for the regular season. As it stands, the Hawks have 15 guaranteed standard contracts as well as all three of their two-way contract spots filled.

It it’s important to note though that the two-way contracts do not count against the salary cap and the Hawks are free to cut any of those players at any given time. So it is possible that Plowden could ultimately earn one of those two-way spots should he outperform any of the current players in camp.

Plowden was signed by the Golden State Warriors to a two-way contract earlier this offseason, but the Warriors recently cut him in favor of signing Quinten Post.

Daeqwon Plowden will have to earn Hawks roster spot



If Daeqwon Plowden doesn’t end up supplanting one of the Hawks’ current two-way contract players, he will likely join their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, after being waived following training camp.

Plowden has been in camp and in summer league with a couple of different NBA teams, but has yet to make a team’s final roster. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but caught on with the New Orleans Pelicans for both summer league and training camp.

After being waived by the Pelicans in camp, Plowden played for the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. For the 2023-24 season, Plowden signed with the Magic for training camp but was waived as well. He went on to play for the Osceola Magic last season.

The former Bowling Green star earned a two-way contract with the Warriors after a strong NBA Summer League showing. In a total of eight summer league games, Plowden averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists with splits of 47 percent shooting from the field, 39.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Plowden has the potential to be a solid 3&D player in the NBA.