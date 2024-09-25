The Golden State Warriors look to add some shooting to their front court by signing big man Quinten Post, the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, to a two-way deal. Likewise, this deal runs in line with their years-long mission to develop young players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody into stars alongside Stephen Curry. Yet, the Warriors also tried to add Lauri Markkanen or Paul George in the offseason, while losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks.

Per reports, the team has “agreed to a two-way deal with Quinten Post,” as shared by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype on X, formerly Twitter. The same report also said that Post “averaged 17.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and shot 43.1% from 3-point range.”

The Warriors' new signing

While Quinten Post's college numbers look exciting, Warriors fans shouldn't expect their second-round NBA draft pick to see the floor immediately next season. Rather, they'd look for him to showcase more of his skills and get some reps at the G League.

Many college players showed immense potential but ended up flaming out in the pros because their skillset didn't translate, or their skills were redundant to the team that drafted them, among other reasons. Sometimes, the sudden jump in the competition can also prove too much for young players.

Still, shooting is shooting, and the Warriors will want to get it wherever they can, particularly after whiffing on Markkanen and Paul George, two tall players who can space the floor for Stephen Curry. If Post's impeccable three-point shooting translates, he wouldn't need to worry about his spots, since Draymond Green can set the table for him and cover for his defensive errors.

Likewise, the second round of the draft can hide some gems from time to time. For instance, the Denver Nuggets picked Nikola Jokic 41st in the draft, and he became the lowest selection to win MVP, much less three times.

Even lower than that, the San Antonio Spurs picked Manu Ginobili 57th overall, who became the greatest sixth man ever, winning four NBA championships and entering the Hall of Fame.

Outlook

Currently, the Warriors have yet to extend Jonathan Kuminga on a second contract, though they remain high on him. Stephen Curry has also signed a one-year extension with the team, giving them an ultimatum to put contending pieces around him.

However, his team's continued gambles on youth, even after failing to develop No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, don't seem like the moves of a team actively looking to win an NBA title. Are the Warriors treading water or can they make a splash next season?