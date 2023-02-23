The Atlanta Hawks have disappointed so far this season, and that eventually lead to the firing of head coach Nate McMillan. Hawks general manager Landry Fields has now spoken about his reasoning for moving on from McMillan.

“As of late, my pulse and my read on this team and the changes that we’re making and things that we want to implement, felt like this was the the time to make a change,” Fields said, via Williams. “And that was a sense that I’ve gotten some that I’ve read on and this was my decision and it’s something that I don’t just put on Nate.”

The say Landry Fields speaks about it makes it seem like this was something that was brewing, and the timing with the NBA All-Star break made the most sense. Fields then goes on to confirm that he was thinking of moving on from Nate McMillan for a while.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s been on my radar, honestly, for the probably the last month or so,” Fields said, via Williams. “You never want to put too much stock into any one or two particular games. But at Charlotte and the Knicks game were definitely strong indicators for me in just getting a sense of our players. And it’s something that I wanted to make sure to wait till (Tuesday) to do it. I didn’t want to have any distractions with people while they’re on break. And I also wanted to make sure that I did this face-to-face with Nate.”

The Hawks have reportedly hired Quin Snyder, in a quick move for the franchise. They hope that Quin Snyder will help the team climb the standings in the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are currently 29-30 and sit in eighth in the Eastern Conference, with the Heat and Knicks ahead of them.