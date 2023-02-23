The Atlanta Hawks are working fast in an attempt to hire former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to replace Nate McMillan, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Hawks and Snyder have reportedly started formal discussions, with Atlanta hoping to close this deal soon.

Charania reports the Hawks and Snyder had a virtual meeting Wednesday. While Snyder is currently out of the country, an in-person interview is expected to be held soon between the mutually interested parties. The hope would then be to quickly work out a new deal.

Atlanta fired McMillan during the All-Star break after a disappointing first half of the season, which featured some turmoil with superstar Trae Young. The Hawks had high hopes coming into 2022-23 after giving up a lot to get Dejounte Murray to pair with Young, but they’re just 29-30. While that’s good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference, it wasn’t good enough for management given the high expectations.

Snyder had been taking the season off from coaching after he left the Jazz this past offseason. Snyder coached Utah for eight seasons, racking up a 372-264 record and making the playoffs six years in a row before his departure. The Jazz never made it past the second round under Snyder, though, and the decision was made to move on as the franchise went in a totally different direction by trading stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Atlanta is now hoping Quin Snyder can get the most out of Young and this underachieving roster. Joe Prunty is currently the interim coach in place of McMillan, but it seems the Hawks want to get this Snyder deal done as soon as possible. If this Snyder deal somehow falls through, other named candidates include Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson and G League South Bay’s Miles Simon.