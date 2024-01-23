The Los Angeles Lakers are knee-deep in NBA trade rumors. The Lakers are reportedly open to dealing D'Angelo Russell and are suitors for Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. In light of the buzz, Russell appeared to be teary-eyed on the bench during a recent game, and he reacted to the clip shortly after.

D'Angelo Russell makes comments connected to his sighting on the Lakers bench

Russell added fuel to the Lakers' NBA trade rumors during his breakout performance on Sunday night. The talented guard poured in 34 points in LA's 134-11- victory against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, points were not the only thing that rained down for Russell.

He was spotted teary-eyed on the bench after being subbed out of the game. Fans speculate Russell could be emotional due his his foreseen trade for Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. He had an interesting NFSW reaction to the buzz during a Lakers practice on Tuesday:

Slightly harsh language is used: viewer discretion is advised.

Russell acknowledges the rumors floating of his impending departure from Los Angeles; however, he is making a case for the Lakers to keep him. The 27-year-old guard has scored well above his season average in points during LA's last three games.

Nevertheless, the Lakers front office will make what they believe to be the best decision to improve the team. That could mean trading Russell away.

While it would be sad to see the young guard leave Los Angeles for the second time, dealing him could take the Lakers to another level. Regardless of where he lands, D'Angelo Russell will continue to thrive.