There is a strong chance Dejounte Murray stays with the Hawks past the deadline.

The Atlanta Hawks are searching for answers as the 2024 NBA trade deadline approaches. Atlanta has been heavily mentioned as a seller of star guard Dejounte Murray. The Lakers are reportedly top suitors and have D'Angelo Russell to offer, but a trade may not happen after a new report surfaces.

The Hawks are being patient with Dejounte Murray

Atlanta wants to make a move to improve their team, but they will wait for an offer of their liking. The Hawks will have an easier time getting the picks they desire for Murray during the summer of 2024, Jake Fiscer of Yahoo Sports explains.

Most notably, the Lakers will be eligible to deal two more draft selections come draft time. Waiting until the summer also allows Atlanta to continually observe Murray's development. Meanwhile, Los Angeles continues to monitor D'Angelo Russell. Both guards have impressed at the midpoint of the season.

Murray has displayed an admirable offensive presence, emerging as one of Atlanta's best players in the clutch. Moreover, head coach Quin Snyder is reportedly fond of Murray's abilities, per insight from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The former All-Star guard is averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.3 steals in 48 games with the Hawks. He functions as a two-way three-level-scorer and could help lead Atlanta back into the playoff conversation.

A lot of buzz is centered around Murray ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, Trae Young is inserting himself into the conversation with his stellar play amid his 2024 NBA All-Star snub.

Young amassed 35 points and six assists in a win over a fiery Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 3rd.

It will be interesting to see how the Hawks fair going into the later half of the season.