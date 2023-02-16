The Atlanta Hawks failed to defend their home court on Wednesday night as they fell to the New York Knicks, 122-101. To add insult to injury, the Hawks also ended up losing John Collins in this one after he suffered a knock to the head in the third period. Collins exited the game and was unable to return.

It didn’t take long for the Hawks to decide on Collins’ status for the remainder of the matchup. After suffering a head injury at the midway point of the third quarter, the 25-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the game even before the fourth period started.

There are no updates yet on the injury, and we expect Collins to undergo more tests tonight and in the morning. The silver lining here is that this was Atlanta’s last game prior to the All-Star break. They are now off until next Friday, which means that Collins will get more than a week to heal up.

John Collins finished Wednesday’s contest with eight points, two rebounds, and a block in 22 minutes of action.

Trae Young came up with a 19-point, 11-assist double-double, but he went just 4-of-14 from the field and 1-of-6 from distance. The Hawks had no answer for Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle as the Knicks pair combined for 53 points on the evening.

That’s now back-to-back losses for the Hawks, who will now enter the All-Star break with a 29-29 record. They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference.