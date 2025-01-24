The Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst shooting nights against the Detroit Pistons, and it was also another bad shooting night from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been in a slump over the past six games. Bogdanovic finished that game shooting 0-for-9 from the field and o-for-4 from three.

Things were completely different in their next game against the Toronto Raptors, and Bogdanovic finally saw light at the end of the tunnel. He made his first three since the Hawks played the Boston Celtics, and the bench immediately erupted in support of Bogdanovic.

“Everybody works and everybody knows how much we put in the work,” Bogdanovic said after the game. “It’s tough to see your teammate go through a tough stretch. It happens to everyone, and it’s amazing you have that support from your teammates, it makes your job easier, makes you go through the tough times quicker. I was happy to see that.”

Bogdanovic continued to play his game and even knocked down the game-tying three in the fourth quarter. Though the Hawks ended up losing, Bogdanovic finished with 23 points and shot 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-5 from three. Despite getting out of the slump, it didn't matter to Bogdanovic because they lost.

“Whatever you score it doesn't matter,” Bogdanovic said. “It's been like that my whole career. It's never going to change anything.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic ends slump despite Hawks loss

The Hawks were down as much as 17 points in the game, but they continued to fight like they've had all season. Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the reasons the Hawks got back in the game, and the players and coaches believed in him despite his shooting slump.

“I have that confidence in him, and he finished the game as well,” Quin Snyder said after the game. “He was doing a lot of good things out there. Going to the basket, being aggressive shooting the ball when he needs to. Everybody on the bench has confidence in him, coaches and players.”

“We need Bogi to play that way,” Trae Young said. “We need him to make shots. He’s a big reason why we got back into the game. He made some shots, made some threes, and that was good for us. We need Bogi to keep playing like that with Jalen getting hurt. Who knows how long he’ll be out, so we’re going to need other guys to step up and try to fill what Jalen brings to our team.”

The Hawks are going to need Bogdanovic to continue to shoot like this if they want to win games, especially with Jalen Johnson going down with a left shoulder injury during the game. There's been no update on the injury, but from the looks of it, it could be something that keeps him sidelined for some games.