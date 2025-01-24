Though the Atlanta Hawks have been playing good basketball throughout the season, there have been a few players who have gone through some shooting slumps. One of those players who is currently going through one now is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is on the short list of Hawks players who can consistently make three-pointers at a high rate.

Over the past six games, Bogdanovic has been shooting 7/35 from three, and in the last two games, he's shot 0-for-8. In their game against the New York Knicks, Bogdanovic came in making at least one three in 110 consecutive games which was the fifth longest in NBA history, but the streak was snapped.

In the next game, Bogdanovic followed up with shooting 0-for-4 from three, and 0-for-9 from the entire field. After the game, head coach Quin Snyder shared his confidence and belief in Bogdanovic despite his shooting struggles.

“You've just got to believe in him,” Snyder said. “We've seen Bogi make shots. He's done that here. He's done it through his whole career. When those things are happening and you're not making them, you've just got to keep competing. That's what he's trying to do. Like I said, I believe in him.”

Luckily for the Hawks, they've been able to find shooting from other players on the team through this stretch, but things could be much better for them once one of their best three-point shooters can get it going again.

Bogdan Bogdanovic going through a shooting slump

Bogdan Bogdanovic is trying to get out of a recent shooting slump that has seen him not only miss from three, but from the field in general. In their win against the Boston Celtics, Bogdanovic shot 1-for-3 from three and finished with seven points. Against the Chicago Bulls where the Hawks were without Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, De'Andre Hunter, and Zaccharie Risacher, Bogdanovic finished shooting 1-for-10 from three. The night before against the Phoenix Suns, he only shot 2-for-9 from distance.

His last decent shooting game was the first time they played the Suns, where he finished with 17 points and shot 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from three.

It's been a rocky season for Bogdanovic, as he's been dealing with injuries on and off which has caused him to miss time. He missed 13 games to start the season after getting injured in the opener against the Brooklyn Nets. When he returned to the floor he played well, and was on a restriction of not playing in back-to-backs.

There could be a chance that Bogdanovic is still dealing with a lingering injury, but the Hawks wouldn't put him out there if it was something that he couldn't play through. Maybe all Bogdanovic needs is to see one shot go in and things will get better, and it seems like the Hawks still have the ultimate confidence in him to get out of this slump.