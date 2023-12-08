The NBA has stated that the correct call (or non call) was made during the end of the Atlanta Hawks' game vs the Nets.

On Wednesday evening, star point guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks dropped to a disappointing record of 9-11 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a narrow 114-113 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Although Young scored 30 points and hit a clutch three-pointer late, ultimately, it was a pull-up jumper from Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges that allowed the Nets to steal the victory and avenge their loss in State Farm Arena two weeks ago.

Still, even after Bridges' shot, the Hawks had a chance to win it. Young inbounded the ball with seconds left and immediately got it back, driving between two Nets defenders and tossing a floater up that rimmed in and out at the buzzer. Immediately, both Young and Hawks head coach Quin Snyder yelled at the officials, as they thought there had been contact from Brooklyn's Dennis Smith, Jr.

However, on Thursday, the NBA confirmed that the no-call was correct in its official Last Two Minutes Report for the game, which stated that “Smith Jr. does not impede Young's progress with his left hand before Young wipes his hand back,” per Glen Willis of ATL & 29 on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The NBA's decision will likely not take away much of the frustration for either Trae Young or Hawks fans. Young has been playing some of the best basketball of his career as of late, putting up elite scoring numbers and also showing an improved performance on the defensive end of the floor; however, the wins have been hard to come by for Atlanta.