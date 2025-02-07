The Atlanta Hawks made some big moves to their team at the trade deadline, moving on from De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Both players had been with the Hawks for some time, but it's obvious that the team is going in a new direction and looking to what the future holds.

Some of the Hawks players, old and new, were asked about the trades, and at the end of the day, the word “brother” rang through the mics.

“You know, it really sucks. I get that it's a business, but you meet a lot of great people while playing the game,” Onyeka Okongwu said at Hawks practice via reporter Kevin Couinard. “Basketball is a brotherhood, and I wish him luck. I always root for my guys, him and Bogi.”

Okongwu and Bogdanovic came to the Hawks in the same season, while he and Hunter have had a close relationship with each other on and off the court. For Daniels, this is his first season with the team, but he still felt the bond that they all had with each other.

“Obviously, I haven't been here very long, but I made good connections with both of them,” Daniels said. “They'll be friends, brothers for life, so I wish them all the best. We've got some new guys coming in as well who are really good players, so l'm looking forward to getting to meet them, getting to know them, and yeah, getting to work with them.

“It's part of the business. People come in and out all the time, so you just be ready to move forward now and finish the season strong.”

Now, the Hawks must move on and continue to build what they have on the team currently.

Hawks trade away De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Hawks were busy during the hours before the deadline, trading De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert and Georges Niang. Hunter had been in trade rumors for the past couple of seasons, and with this being arguably the best year of his career, the Hawks made the move while his value was high. In return, the Hawks get a shot creator in LeVert and a serviceable power forward in Niang, who can shoot the three at a high level.

The Hawks then traded Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Los Angeles Clippers for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland. Bogdanovic had taken a step back this season, and without his consistent shooting, the Hawks found it hard to play him. Mann will be a solid piece for the Hawks, as they have another defender at the guard position. As of now, it doesn't look like Hyland will be a part of the team's plans.

In all, the Hawks were able to get some good rotational players that can help them for the rest of the season, but they had to part ways with a Sixth Man of the Year candidate and one of their better shooters on the team. They were able to get some flexibility for the future, and it will be interesting to see if they use that to make the team better next season.