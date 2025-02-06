The Los Angeles Clippers had been one of the quieter teams as the NBA's trade deadline approached. But the team decided to make a move involving recently-signed Terance Mann and Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks.

The Clippers have traded Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Hawks in exchange for Bogdan Bogdanovic, a source confirmed to ClutchPoints on Thursday morning. ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the trade.

In addition to Bogdanovic, the Clippers are also receiving three second round picks as part of the deal.

The deal comes as a bit of a surprise after Terance Mann agreed to a three-year, $47 million contract extension this past summer. But Mann had also been playing the fewest minutes per game this season (19.8 per game) since his second season with the Clippers, where he played 18.9 minutes per game.

Mann had a career-year in the 2021-22 season, averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the Clippers, but never received an opportunity to be anything more than a complementary piece on the team. He did start 71 games for the team last season, playing 25 minutes a night, but the opportunities have dwindled this season to the point that Mann was a DNP – Coach's Decision.

Per sources, the Hawks had been coveting Terance Mann for quite a while, and with the lack of playing time in Los Angeles, a move made sense for Mann's career and the Clippers' future.

Mann has played all six years of his NBA career with the Clippers, averaging 8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from three.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a proven scorer in the NBA, and he's done most of it as a reserve. After making 52 starts in his rookie season in 2017-18, Bogdanovic has come off the bench for 254 of his last 395 games. The former Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks guard has career-averages of 14.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.

Bones Hyland was expected to have a role on this Clippers team when he was traded here back in February 2023, but the acquisition of Russell Westbrook completely took a spot away from him. And the subsequent addition of James Harden made it nearly impossible for Hyland to play consistent minutes with thie Clippers.

While Bones Hyland was always a professional in the locker room and a fun presence to be around, it's no secret that his team was hoping to see a move that would give the guard an opportunity to showcase his talents. was expected to be shipped out as part of this trade deadline.

At 24 years of age, Hyland still has some great years of basketball left in him, and a big part of succeeding in the NBA comes down to something as simple as opportunity.