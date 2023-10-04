Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter is looking for a bounce back season in 2023-24. Although Hunter has shown signs of living up to his number four overall pick draft status, Hawks fans have been frustrated by his inconsistency that has contributed to the Hawks falling short of their ceiling in recent years.

Recently, at the Hawks media day, Hunter was asked what specifically he has worked on this offseason.

His tongue-in-cheek response will have Hawks fans laughing.

Nervously.

“I didn't work on anything,” said Hunter with a blank expression. “That's all I've got.”

We asked Dre what he’s worked most on this off season… his response? 😂 pic.twitter.com/hugH985Gul — 🏀Hawks Fan TV (@HawksFanTV) October 2, 2023

While De'Andre Hunter was (most likely) joking with his response to the question, Hawks fans would be forgiven for assuming that this was actually the case for last year's offseason.

Throughout 2022-23, Hunter showed little signs of improving on his shaky handle on the basketball, propensity to take contested mid-range jumpers over open three pointers, or his unique ability to completely disappear at times despite having the tools to look like an All-Star.

Hunter and the Hawks are looking to bounce back after their second-straight early postseason exit. In 2023, it was the Boston Celtics who dropped off Atlanta in six games after what was an incredibly frustrating regular season for Atlanta.

The Hawks may not be the most talented team in the NBA or the Eastern Conference. However, their chances of success will be improved if Hunter lives up to his theoretical potential in 2023-24. Atlanta fans are certainly hoping and praying that Hunter was indeed joking with his comments.