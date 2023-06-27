The Atlanta Hawks did not wait for the start of the NBA free agency on Friday to make loud noises this offseason, as they have already traded star forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz. But the Hawks might not be done. Forward De'Andre Hunter is said to be being mentioned in potential trade discussions, according to Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer.

“The Hawks have also been active in conversations about trade opportunities for De’Andre Hunter, while other transactions, like the Minnesota Timberwolves extending Naz Reid to the tune of three years, $42 million, will have ongoing ripple effects across the offseason landscape.”

De'Andre Hunter is still under team control until at least the conclusion of the 2026-27 NBA season, as he signed a four-year rookie extension deal with the Hawks in 2022 worth $90 million. The Hawks tried to shop Hunter right around the time of the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft with the Detroit Pistons and the Indiana Pacers as the two teams known to have spoken with Atlanta. Obviously, none of those discussions amounted to a trade involving De'Andre Hunter, but with still a long offseason ahead, the likelihood of such a trade is still very much possible.

Hunter, who was a fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is coming off his best season yet in his still nascent NBA career. He averaged 15.4 points on 52.2 effective field goal percentage and 35.0 percent shooting from behind the arc, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over the course of 67 games — his most in a season thus far in his time in the pros.