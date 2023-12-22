Who should the Knicks pursue more: Dejounte Murray or OG Anunoby?

The New York Knicks are still in search for another guy that will further elevate them from a playoff team to title contenders. They will always be linked to New York's very own and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. But for now, they are assessing the market and looking at other potential ways to improve. According to the latest rumors, they are exploring a possible deal for Atlanta Hawks wing Dejounte Murray.

It is important to note that Murray cannot be traded until January 9 after signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Hawks in July. Nonetheless, it hasn't stopped the Knicks from expressing initial interest should Murray be made available for a trade.

“The Knicks are among several teams who’ve expressed exploratory trade interest in Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported, citing league sources.

For what it's worth, however, Dejounte Murray is far from being the Knicks' only target. While getting someone of Murray's caliber would be great, it's hard to see the Hawks actually moving him considering that they can still turn things around with plenty of basketball left in the 2023-24 season and compete for a postseason spot.

With that being said, it's not a surprise why the Knicks are also exploring the possibility of trading for Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. Nonetheless, it's a trade that might be difficult to pull off as well.