There is a problem with a potential Knicks trade for Dejounte Murray.

Some prominent members of New York Knicks organization reportedly see Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks as an ideal trade target, and the thought from some that Murray would be a great fit in the backcourt alongside Jalen Brunson remains from when the team was interested in acquiring him from the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 offseason, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

The Hawks ended up being the team that acquired Dejounte Murray from the Spurs that offseason, hoping to pair him with Trae Young to make a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference. the Hawks are reportedly receptive to trade offers, but it would take several picks and ascending players, according to Begley.

Another hurdle for the Knicks is that Murray's agent is Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, and that has been an issue for the Knicks in the past, due to Rich Paul's hesitancy to do business with Leon Rose and William Wesley of the Knicks, who were top agents with CAA before joining New York.

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls is represented by Klutch, and the agency reportedly was opposed to him being traded to the Knicks. It would be unsurprising if that preference also applied to Murray.

There is a perceived notion that the Knicks with Leon Rose and William Wesley favor CAA clients, which is a reason for the hesitancy.

If Murray wants to go to the Knicks, Paul and Klutch would facilitate the move, according to Begley. Until that desire is expressed, the Knicks' interest might be moot.

Is Dejounte Murray a fit next to Jalen Brunson?

It is interesting that the Knicks view Murray as an ideal fit next to Jalen Brunson. Some would voice the concern of having two small guards, and what that would do to the defensive end of the floor. Regardless, the Knicks are interested.

If New York acquires Murray, it will be interesting to see if Brunson and Murray can make things work.