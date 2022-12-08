Dejounte Murray became the latest member of the Atlanta Hawks to succumb to injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it isn’t just an injury scare either. Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Murray suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks. The All-Star Hawks guard was attempting a corner three when Knicks guard RJ Barrett closed out to contest the shot.

Murray fell on Barrett’s foot and rolled his ankle, immediately falling to the hardwood in pain.

The injury didn’t look good at the time- and the timeline isn’t much better, especially considering that the Hawks are also without John Collins, who also has a sprained ankle, and De’Andre Hunter, who is managing a hip injury.

Dejounte Murray, 26, arrived in Atlanta via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs back in June, which saw the Spurs deal the All-Star guard and Jock Landale to the Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three future first round picks, as well as a pick swap.

Murray has appeared in 25 games for the Hawks, posting averages of 20.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Kyle Kuzma, Kyle Kuzma trade, Kyle Kuzma Hawks, Wizard, Hawks

Kyle Kuzma trade offer Hawks must make that Wizards can’t turn down

Tim Crean ·

New York Knicks, Trae Young, Quentin Grimes, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young gets mocked as Knicks destroy Hawks, Quentin Grimes draws ultimate praise

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Dejounte Murray, Hawks

Hawks star Dejounte Murray suffers ankle injury, ruled out for rest of game vs. Knicks

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Not only are the Hawks dealing with injuries, but the team is dealing with some off-court drama involving star guard Trae Young.

They’ll have to hope that Dejounte Murray can return as soon as possible. Otherwise, the Hawks, who are 4-6 in their last 10 games, will start to slip down the standings.