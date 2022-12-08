By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Dejounte Murray became the latest member of the Atlanta Hawks to succumb to injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Knicks. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it isn’t just an injury scare either. Murray is expected to miss two weeks with a left ankle sprain, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Murray suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Knicks. The All-Star Hawks guard was attempting a corner three when Knicks guard RJ Barrett closed out to contest the shot.

Murray fell on Barrett’s foot and rolled his ankle, immediately falling to the hardwood in pain.

The injury didn’t look good at the time- and the timeline isn’t much better, especially considering that the Hawks are also without John Collins, who also has a sprained ankle, and De’Andre Hunter, who is managing a hip injury.

Dejounte Murray, 26, arrived in Atlanta via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs back in June, which saw the Spurs deal the All-Star guard and Jock Landale to the Hawks in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and three future first round picks, as well as a pick swap.

Murray has appeared in 25 games for the Hawks, posting averages of 20.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Not only are the Hawks dealing with injuries, but the team is dealing with some off-court drama involving star guard Trae Young.

They’ll have to hope that Dejounte Murray can return as soon as possible. Otherwise, the Hawks, who are 4-6 in their last 10 games, will start to slip down the standings.