Dejounte Murray received one of the most peculiar technical fouls in recent NBA history Saturday night in the Atlanta Hawks' 114-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Murray, moments after sitting on the bench during a timeout in the fourth quarter, was approached by NBA official Tony Brothers, who attempted to talk with Murray. It's unclear if Murray said anything in the exchange, but Murray can be seen waving Brothers away, after which Brothers whistled Murray for a technical foul.
Murray reacted to the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Getting A Tech Because There Was Nothing To Talk About Is UNBELIEVABLE!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️”.
Whether Murray's technical has any validity remains to be seen, as the NBA could decide to rescind it in the coming days. Either way, the foul had little bearing on the outcome of Saturday's game.
The Hawks, playing without star point guard Trae Young for at least three more weeks after undergoing hand surgery, were behind 107-90 at the time of the technical. Murray had 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists on a rough shooting night (8-19 FG, 2-8 3P, and 2-4 FT).
Atlanta actually led at halftime 62-60, but a poor third quarter left the Hawks trailing by 10 heading into the fourth. Saddiq Bey led the Hawks in scoring with a 23-point performance, while Mikal Bridges had a game-high 38 points, which included five three-pointers.
Before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, Murray found himself at the center of numerous trade rumors, particularly those linked with the Los Angeles Lakers. But despite the proverbial smoke, no fire ignited at the deadline, as Murray stayed with the Hawks.
Atlanta is almost assuredly heading toward a lottery pick in the draft, with the team currently holding the ninth overall selection. Without Young, though, it is conceivable the team could get an even better draft position over the final 22 games of the season.