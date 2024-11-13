Dyson Daniels continues to prove that he has been one of – if not – the best perimeter defender in the league this season, and the stats show for it. Through 10 games, Daniels has 76 deflections in 10 games, which is the most since the stat has. been tracked. No. 2 on the list is a tie between Nikola Jokic and Alex Caruso, but they're just at 44.

Through 10 games, he also has 36 steals, which is the most since Allen Iverson in 2003.

Every night, Daniels is guarding the opposing team's best player and making it hard for them, which is leading to all of the deflections and steals this early in the season. There's no doubt that he should be an early watch for Defensive Player of the Year, and he should have a spot on the All-Defensive Team list, which is something he said he is striving for.

The Hawks traded for Daniels in part of sending Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans, and so far it looks like they've benefitted greatly from it.

Dyson Daniels' defense being put on notice by the Hawks

Players and coaches are noticing the impact that Dyson Daniels is bringing to the defensive side of the ball. Last week, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about the Daniels' defensive pressure and how he's helping the Hawks.

“Deflections are reflective of his activity,” Snyder said. “The thing that’s impressive to me about that, usually when you get that many steals it’s because you’re gambling and you’re taking yourself out of the play. Rarely is he taking himself out of the play. He may not steal the ball, but he’s in position. He’s calculated with that and he’s so focused. It’s unusual and you don’t take it for granted. He brings it every night.”

Against the Boston Celtics, Daniels finished with a career-high 28 points, seven assists, and six steals. With the Hawks, he's not only showing what he can do on defense but on offense as well.

“Coming here was just was so good for his confidence, both offensively and confidence defensively,” Larry Nance Jr. said to reporters. “He’s taking some more gambles now, and obviously they’re paying off. So, I truly could not be happier for a guy that is so deserving of the praise and the opportunity he’s gotten.”

This is Daniels' first year as a starter, and it almost feels like he's exceeding expectations with his new team. With a core of Daniels, Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher to build on, the Hawks' future looks bright.