The Atlanta Hawks have had to tinker with a few lineups due to injuries, which has caused for players to step up in ways that probably didn't expect early in the season. One of those players is Dyson Daniels, who has been one of the best defenders in the league by far this season but has also shown some positive things on offense as well.

In their recent win against the Boston Celtics, Daniels showed more of his offensive bag, scoring a career-high 28 points with seven assists, and took on more of a ball-handling role. With the Hawks getting some players back from injury soon, they may have a problem with who will get playing time when everyone is healthy.

Head coach Snyder spoke about seeing another side of Daniels, and how that can affect his decisions with the roster moving forward.

“We’re not asking him to be out of character, and he’s done that throughout the course of his career,” Snyder said. “He’s done it alot. He’s so impactful on the floor, and that’s an opportunity to keep him on the floor. As we get guys coming back, we’re going to have some tough decisions. We’ve had some guys that have played well. We want the guys that are out to come back. That’s going to require some real hard decisions that always aren’t set in stone. Dyson and how we’re using him offensively is a part of that.”

It'll be interesting to see how Snyder decides to handle the rotation, but it's a good thing to know that he has a roster full of capable players who can contribute if need be.

Dyson Daniels has been the key to Hawks' early success

Dyson Daniels has made an instant impact on the court for the Hawks, but most notably on the defensive side of the ball. Daniels leads the league in deflections and steals and is causing havoc for the opposing team's best player every night. What Daniels is doing is impressive, and he has coaches and teammates raving about his play.

“Deflections are reflective of his activity,” Quin Snyder said. “The thing that’s impressive to me about that, usually when you get that many steals it’s because you’re gambling and you’re taking yourself out of the play. Rarely is he taking himself out of the play. He may not steal the ball, but he’s in position. He’s calculated with that and he’s so focused. It’s unusual and you don’t take it for granted. He brings it every night.”

“Coming here was just was so good for his confidence, both offensively and confidence defensively,” Larry Nance Jr. said to reporters. “He’s taking some more gambles now, and obviously they’re paying off. So, I truly could not be happier for a guy that is so deserving of the praise and the opportunity he’s gotten.”

Daniels is mostly known for his defense but if he's able to put together an offensive game as well, he may be able to become a true two-way player.