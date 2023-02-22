The NBA, more than any other sport it seems, tends to evoke passionate debates about the differences between how basketball was played in past eras versus how it is played today. J.J. Redick has been known to annoy a few legends with his comments about the game, and his latest comments regarding physicality have riled up Atlanta Hawks great Dominique Wilkins.

On ESPN’s First Take, Redick refuted the relevance of physicality when discussing whose 3-point excellence was more impressive between Larry Bird and Stephen Curry. The analyst was not willing to entertain the notion that Bird endured more physical defense, and quipped back with his own claim that the Boston Celtics legend did not have players pulling at his jersey throughout the whole game like the rangeless Curry.

The argument was seemingly a bit misconstrued by Wilkins, who took umbrage at the insinuation that the physicality in both eras is comparable. “Redick doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” the Hall of Famer told SiriusXM NBA Radio.

It is well-documented that the game was more physical inside the paint in the 1980s. Flagrant fouls today could be called mere common fouls at that time. The infamous “Jordan Rules” that were implemented by the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons against Michael Jordan predicated smothering rim protection and plenty of hard-hitting contact. The Pat Riley-helmed New York Knicks of the 90s were intent on letting no drive to the basket go unpunished. The game was simply different when the Hawks legend played.

Redick’s point, though, is an interesting one. Past teams played offense at a slower pace with much less focus on their perimeter attack. Therefore, players could be met with less resistance behind the 3-point line. Curry’s unprecedented and limitless marksmanship from distance has changed the way a lot of teams space the floor, and how their opponents defend. It can be a constant battle for modern shooters to find open space.

Both players have valid arguments that make for stimulating conversation. Redick runs the risk of turning off skeptics, though, when he rolls his eyes and sighs at rebuttals.

Hopefully common ground can be found in this endless debate over new school versus old school.