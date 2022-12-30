By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Trae Young is listed as probable on the Hawks’ injury report, per NBA.com. Young, who’s dealing with a calf injury, will likely be available against Los Angeles. The Hawks are hoping to have their best player on the floor to avoid being upset by the Lakers in Atlanta. However, nothing is official at this juncture. The question is this: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Trae Young’s injury status vs. Lakers

Trae Young is expected to be active against the Lakers on Friday evening barring unforeseen circumstances. With that being said, his calf injury will be something to monitor moving forward. Atlanta does not want to risk further injury to their superstar guard.

Young has continued to play well for the Hawks despite facing trade rumors. Atlanta’s mediocre 2022-2023 campaign has led some people around the league to believe Young could be dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

The 24-year old is averaging 27 points per game this season. Although his shooting efficiency has dipped for Atlanta, Young is still contributing in a number of different facets of the game. He’s averaging 10 assists and just under 1 steal per contest for the Hawks.

The Hawks expect to take care of business against the Lakers at home in this Friday night affair. But Young’s final status will certainly play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the game. So when it comes to the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is most likely.