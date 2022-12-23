By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

The turmoil started to brew in the Atlanta Hawks camp after Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan started to have a conflict of interest when Young chose not to attend a run-through session because he was receiving treatment for his injured shoulder. Due to that issue, rumors have been percolating on the possibility of him being dealt with in the next couple of seasons but an immediate deal was impossible.

There have been some podcasts and articles discussing the future of Young in Atlanta, but it is the article of Chris Haynes that has piqued the interest of NBA fans. It has been reported that Trae Young could be the next star available in the trade market, but the looming question is the possible deals that Atlanta could be interested in for Young. With that in mind, these are a couple of blockbuster trades that might be unrealistic but intriguing.

Porzingis, Kuzma, draft picks for Trae Young

The Washington Wizards signed Bradley Beal to a massive contract extension, but there seems to be no direction in adding supplementary pieces in the hopes of being a dark horse threat in the Eastern Conference. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been stellar this year, and they could be the centerpiece of a possible deal for Trae Young in the offseason.

It is unrealistic in the sense that the Wizards’ backcourt will be vastly depleted defensively with both Young and Beal. However, it could be plausible on the Washington side because it will convince Beal to stay in D.C. as he will have another star to help with the scoring and playmaking responsibilities. NBA fans may believe Young’s value is higher, but that might not hold at this juncture.

FVV, Anunoby, draft picks for Young

How about a better deal from Atlanta’s perspective? With possibly both Fred VanVleeet and OG Anunoby part of this deal, the number of draft picks included in this deal will be far less than the aforementioned Washington deal. With Toronto sputtering down the East, they may need a slight revamp, and swapping VanVleet with Trae Young could materialize for both sides.

The framework of the deal would be both VanVleet and Anunoby, but both Toronto and Atlanta would need tedious negotiations for a deal like this to materialize. The Raptors would not need a full rebuild to revitalize their team with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, so the Hawks may be the perfect franchise that will give them Trae Young. Moreover, VanVleet is due for an extension, and he has not signed yet, so it could be better to have Young instead.

KAT for Young

The easiest swap among these three deals is Karl Anthony-Towns for Trae Young. This will cause a logjam in the Hawks’ frontcourt, but they will execute a few other deals for the Hawks to become the team of both Towns and Dejounte Murray. Trae Young will be the driver of the bus alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

The holes in both the style of Young and Gobert are very evident but playing in the same organization could address all their weaknesses. Furthermore, they will have a go-to guy who has immense potential in Anthony Edwards, which results in two fantastic ball handlers who can create for themselves and others. D’Angelo Russell is the last piece that could be moved for a couple of shooters or wings that can shoot at an elite level or defend like Jaden McDaniels or Kyle Anderson.