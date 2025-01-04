The Atlanta Hawks are an intriguing team with a lot of young talent that is starting to mesh and gel together in 2024-25, making them one of the most interesting teams in the Eastern Conference. One of those emerging young pieces is forward Jalen Johnson, who has taken the leap as a potential All-Star this season.

During Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson's dad was getting interviewed on the broadcast during the game. As it turns out, the interview was timed perfectly, as Johnson threw down a monster jam with his dad watching on the broadcast. In response, Johnson's dad was hyped about the big time play.

Despite Johnson's best efforts, the Hawks were still unable to come up with a win on Friday night. Despite a close game for most of the first half, the Lakers pulled away in the end to pick up a 119-102 win.

Even in the loss, Johnson still had a strong night for the Hawks. He finished with an efficient 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting and also added eight rebounds. He and Trae Young, who had 33 points and nine assists, both had another stellar game but it wasn't enough to get the win.

For the Lakers, LeBron James led the way with 30 points on 13-for-20 from the floor and also recorded eight assists. With another 30-point night, James passed Michael Jordan for the most 30-point outings in NBA history with 563.

Johnson has now established himself as a true No. 2 option in Atlanta, and he is proving that he is good enough to fill that role on a legitimate playoff team. Entering Friday's game, Johnson was averaging 19.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He is a double-double machine who can score at will from all over the floor and has made his impact felt on the defensive end of the floor as well. The combination of Johnson and other big, long wings like Dyson Daniels and De'Andre Hunter make this team very difficult to play against.

Despite the talent of the roster, the Hawks have struggled to find consistency this year. This loss dropped them to just 18-17 on the season as they sit in the middle of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. However, if Johnson and company continue to build chemistry together, they have the talent to be a tough out on both ends of the floor when the playoffs come around.