On Friday evening, the Atlanta Hawks took on the New York Knicks in what was the second game of the season for both teams. While the Hawks got out of the gates slowly, things picked up quite a bit when backup power forward Jalen Johnson produced a highlight that had both the Knicks and Hawks in awe.

Catching a pick and roll pass from Trae Young, Johnson did the rest, taking off over Knicks' players Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein for a vicious throwdown that got the bench riled up.

JALEN JOHNSON POSTER OVER TWO DEFENDERS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bcujPvcHF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2023

Jalen Johnson profiles as one of the most interesting players on the entire Hawks roster. Entering his third year out of Duke, Johnson obviously has the size and athleticism of an elite NBA athlete, but part of what makes him unique is his surprising court vision and ball-handling ability, not often seen for someone his size, especially this early into his career.

Johnson was easily the best player on the court for Atlanta in the team's opening night loss to the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 21 points on 9-13 shooting and also producing several highlight dunks in the vein of the one above.

While Johnson still needs to work a bit more on his perimeter jump shot in order to make himself a truly elite weapon, Hawks fans can't help but be intrigued by all of the intangibles he possesses, as well as the electric highlights he is clearly capable of producing.

With a bit more refinement, Johnson could establish himself as a rising star in the NBA in the very near future, if he's not already there.