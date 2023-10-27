On Wednesday evening, Quin Snyder and the Atlanta Hawks got off to a frustrating start to their 2023-24 season with a 116-110 road loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Not much went right for Atlanta offensively in this contest, as the team showed little signs of the revamped offense that Hawks fans had hoped to see with a full offseason under Snyder.

One area that was noticeably bad for Atlanta was their three-point shooting, as the team shot a combined 5-29, good for 17%, from The Land Beyond in Charlotte.

Prior to Atlanta's next game against the New York Knicks, Quin Snyder addressed those shortcomings.

“I would've liked to shoot more than 29 threes,” said Snyder, per Brad Rowland.

The Hawks were among the league's cellar dwellers in three point attempts in the 2022-23 season. Snyder was brought in part to help modernize an Atlanta offense that often looked prehistoric under the guidance of former coach Nate McMillan. Of course, there's only so much that Snyder can do from the sidelines.

In order for Atlanta to find success, the Hawks will need a lot more from their backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young than what they received on Wednesday evening. Young and Murray shot a combined 7-33 against Charlotte, a shockingly bad performance for what on pape should be one of the league's most dynamic backcourts.

Of course, shooting threes for the sheer sake of shooting threes is not a recipe for success. However, Atlanta would certainly behoove themselves to try for more points on a more consistent basis.