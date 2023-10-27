The NBA season is officially underway and opening week carries on with an out-of-conference matchup between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks. Our NBA odds series continues with a Knicks-Hawks prediction and pick.

After almost pulling off a fantastic opening night upset over the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks enter this matchup at 0-1 and hungry to get their first win of the year. In a back-and-forth game all night long, the Knicks were able to pull ahead by six with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, some defensive lapses and poor shot selection led to them blowing the lead and losing the game. Leading the way was potential Sixth Man of the Year Immanuel Quickley. He nailed five three-pointers en route to 24 points on the night. In an all-around effort for the team, the Knicks head on the road to Atlanta to try and avenge this heartbreaking loss.

In one of the more shocking season-opening games, the Atlanta Hawks lost at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets. They couldn't buy a shot from three as they went 5-29 (17.2%) from three, which led to their second-worst three-point field goal percentage in a game since April 26th, 2021. However, a nice positive for them was seeing flashes of third-year forward Jalen Johnson's potential in the league. In 29 minutes, he scored 21 points on 69.2% shooting and added seven rebounds, two steals, and a block. Far from how they envisioned their opening night would go, considering they were matched up against one of the worst teams in the league a season ago, the Hawks are ready for redemption.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hawks Odds

New York Knicks: -1 (-106)

Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-114)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Atlanta Market- Bally Sports, New York Market- MSG

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

While everyone was focused on how well Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis played on Wednesday, many overlooked the lights-out three-point shooting numbers the Knicks put up. This team went 18-41 (43.9%) from three on the night. This mark tied the 19th most made three-pointers in a game in franchise history. This 43.9% is the fourth-best shooting percentage from deep in the league. With six players making two three-pointers or more, the Knicks showed they are more than a paint-dominant team. Leading the charge were guards Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. Far from household names, these up-and-coming players showed out as they went a combined 8-13 from three. If the Knicks can continue this level of shooting, it will be tough for the Hawks to win, given their three-point shooting woes.

Since Jalen Brunson came to the Knicks in free agency in 2022, New York has become one of the premier teams in the league regarding ball security. It looks like they will still be dominant in this area this season. On Wednesday, they posted a 24:11 assist-to-turnover ratio. These 11 turnovers are tied for the third-fewest turnovers committed in a game this season. Even though Atlanta has premier defensive-oriented players like Dejounte Murray and De'Andre Hunter, it will be challenging for them to get this Knicks team to make mistakes.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Of all players in the league, home-court advantage has one of the strongest impacts on Trae Young. Last season, in the 37 home games he played, he averaged 27.5 points, 10.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. His playmaking abilities are truly incredible. Unfortunately, his poor decision-making regarding his frequent three-point attempts sometimes overshadows how dominant of a passer he is. He is one of the league's best facilitators and passing point guards, especially at home. In the final five home games he played last season, he finished with a 68:25 (2.7) assist-to-turnover ratio and averaged 13.6 assists per game. Additionally, the Hawks have been undefeated in their home openers over the past five seasons since Young has been there.

Due to Julius Randle's arrival and Mitchell Robinson's emergence, the Knicks have quietly had one of the better frontcourts in the league over the past two seasons. The dominance they impose inside the paint is truly special. However, if a team in the league is equipped to handle them, it is the Atlanta Hawks. With Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, and Jalen Johnson down low, the Knicks will be hard-pressed to find success, especially since they had 11 of their shots blocked against the Celtics.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

With both teams coming into the 2023-24 season with pretty lofty expectations, neither wanted to kick off this season with a loss. Unfortunately, that is where they find themselves, and now they need a win to get some momentum. Even though the Knicks had the more impressive opening night performance, I am inclined to take the Hawks in their home opener, not only because of their track record over the past five years but also because of the sheer depth of their roster. Look for them to shoot the three-pointer with improved efficiency and limit the opportunities of the Knicks offense by controlling the paint all night long to lead them to be able to cover. Give me the Hawks against the spread.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +1 (-114)