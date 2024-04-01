Jalen Johnson is reportedly expected to return from injury on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Atlanta Hawks forward has not played since March 18 due to a sprained ankle.
Johnson has impressed throughout the 2023-24 season. The Hawks are just 34-40, but they are still in the NBA Play-In Tournament conversation. In fact, they are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference which would give them a play-in game if the season ended today.
The season does not end today, though, so Atlanta will need to finish strong. Johnson's return will be important to say the least. He's been missed over the past couple of weeks without question.
Jalen Johnson performing well in 2023-24 season
Johnson is in the middle of a breakout campaign. The 22-year-old was limited during his first two years in the league, averaging 14.9 minutes per game or less. In 2023-24, though, he is receiving 34 minutes per contest. Johnson has made the most of the opportunity.
The Hawks young star is averaging 16.1 points per game on 51.3 percent field goal and 35.3 percent three-point shooting. Johnson is also recording 8.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per outing.
Players such as Trae Young and Dejounte Murray typically receive the most attention in Atlanta. It has been impossible to ignore Johnson's production, however.
More to come on this story.