The Drew League is a one-of-a-kind experience for NBA fans. People get to see NBA-level talents go head-to-head against some of the better hoopers in the country. For the most part, the professional players dominate the competition with some insane highlights. For Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, though, he had a bit of a lowlight during his appearance.

John Collins appeared in the Summer League game on Saturday alongside Hawks teammate Trae Young. Their team was up against Black Pearl Elite, the team that took LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan to the edge last week. Surprisingly, the Hawks duo’s team lost that game. Even more surprisingly, Collins fouled out.

Yes, John Collins, professional NBA player, fouled out of the Drew League. The announcers made sure that everyone in the building knew this happened. They claimed that the Hawks forward is the first NBA player to ever foul out of the Drew League. (via r/NBA)

People generally tend to think that the Drew League is not a high-level tournament. However, fans underestimate the talent level that this tournament has year-in, year-out. Even with the NBA players, there’s still a bunch of hoopers who have played some form of high-level basketball, but simply didn’t make the league. There’s a reason why the Drew League is the top Pro-Am tournament in the country.

Still, it is kind of funny to think about how Collins fouled out of a Drew League game. The Hawks forward likely didn’t exert his full effort during the game to protect himself, but still. He’ll be hearing about this story for the rest of time.