The Atlanta Hawks front office is finalizing a deal to make former Hawks guard Kyle Korver an assistant general manager, according to a Friday tweet from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Korver moved up the ranks of Atlanta’s front office under general manager Landry Fields since he started off as the team’s Director of Player Affairs and Development in July. He worked with the Hawks’ coaching staff, athletic performance team and front office to “create and oversee a development plan” for every one of Atlanta’s players, the team wrote in a July release.

“We are excited to bring Kyle back to the Hawks,” Fields said. “He is a tremendous person and someone whose presence will benefit all of our players, both on and off the court, drawing from his unique experiences over his 17-year playing career, as a late-second round pick who later became an All-Star in Atlanta and one of the league’s all-time best shooters.”

Kyle Korver spent 20 seasons in the NBA with six different teams, carving out a career as one of the best 3-point shooters of all time as he spent five seasons with the Hawks. The former second-round pick in the 2003 NBA draft earned a career 3-point percentage of just under 43%, putting him at tenth all-time in the league behind former Chicago Bulls champion guard Steve Kerr and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The 41-year-old became the fourth player in NBA history to score 2,400 3-pointers in a 123-102 win over the Bulls in late 2019. Korver corralled a pass to the corner from center Robin Lopez and earned the mark as he sank a quick shot over Bulls guard Denzel Valentine in the United Center.

The Hawks’ front office features multiple former NBA players, including Vice Chair of the Board Grant Hill and regional scout Jeff Teague.