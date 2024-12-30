The Atlanta Hawks have announced that Larry Nance Jr. is set to undergo surgery after he suffered a hand injury against the Miami Heat on Dec. 28.

“Larry Nance Jr. sustained a right hand injury during Saturday’s game vs. Miami at State Farm Arena,” the Hawks wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Imaging has confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand. He will undergo surgery on Thursday, Jan. 2 to repair the fracture. His timeline for return will be provided following surgery.”

Nance has stepped in as the third center this season behind Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu. When Okongwu has missed games this season, Nance has been the backup and has played well for the Hawks. He's been able to stretch the floor for the Hawks, shooting a career-high 52% from three.

Nance has also served as one of the veterans on the team, as he and Capela are the players with 10-plus seasons in the league.

Hawks will be without Larry Nance Jr. for some time

With Larry Nance Jr. probably sidelined for some time, the Hawks will hope that Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu can stay healthy. If not, they have players such as Mouhamed Gueye and Dominick Barlow, who can step in and provide depth at the position.

Nance had played the past few games for the Hawks after Okongwu was out of the lineup with knee inflammation, but he returned against the Toronto Raptors.

The Hawks have been rolling as of late, as they're currently on a four-game winning streak and are now fifth in the Eastern Conference. Their defense has been the thing that has helped them win games this season, and the offense will always stay afloat as long as Trae Young is on the court. Jalen Johnson has also taken a big step for the Hawks and is making a case for being an All-Star this season.

Depth has been key for the Hawks, and luckily, they have players who can step up while Nance is out.