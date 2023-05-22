Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is getting the band back together. After luring Antonio Lang away from the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in May, the team is likely to add former Phoenix Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

The two former Utah Jazz assistants under Snyder join longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey (assistant at Snyder’s alma mater Duke) on what has quickly become one of the most notable staffs in the league. Kokoskov amassed a 19-63 record with the Suns in his lone head coaching season before being fired. He was most recently with the Brooklyn Nets.

Snyder was brought in midseason to replace Nate McMillan and revive underwhelming Atlanta. The Hawks were not able to fully turn things around but did earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. They fell in six games to the Boston Celtics in the opening round. This offseason is the perfect time for him to make the team his own.

And Snyder is doing just that by trying to utilize the personnel and philosophies that worked well in Utah. Fans focused on the Jazz’s playoff shortcomings, but they had returned to relevance under that regime. A 52-win season and No. 1 seed in the 2020-21 season cannot be taken for granted.

The Hawks are only a couple years removed from a conference finals appearance and could be primed to make some postseason noise again really soon. That will require righting the regular season ship, though, which has been a bit lopsided after winning 43 and 41 games the last two years, respectively. Quin Snyder might be the franchise’s best chance at sustaining success.

His old friend Igor Kokoskov could factor into that winning formula.