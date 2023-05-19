The Utah Jazz have a long and rich history.

So them being on the fringes of playoff contention, let alone out of the postseason altogether, is all but an anomaly. Of course, every team will have their stretches where they’re not as dominant as they once were but for the Jazz, these seasons have been future and far between.

With that said, the Danny Ainge-led franchise doesn’t seem like the type to rest on its laurels or to wait extensively to be a competitive squad.

Which leads to the question of if the Jazz, who hold the No. 9 and No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, would consider taking a shortcut to success by using them in a trade package that allows them to acquire star talent.

3 best trades for Jazz using No. 9 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Memphis Grizzlies

Jazz receive: Ja Morant, Ziaire Williams

Grizzlies receive: Collin Sexton, Rudy Gay, No. 9 pick, No. 16 pick, 2025 first-round pick

The Utah Jazz might not have ever been able to hold this conversation with the Memphis Grizzlies if Ja Morant didn’t continue to make irresponsible decisions.

His value has taken a hit, as evidenced by him missing out on an All-NBA selection and the supermax contract that comes with it. His career is in the crosshairs, with everyone wondering why Morant is behaving the way he does, with so much at stake.

So, at this point, perhaps the Grizzlies would rather cut ties with the troubled young superstar.

If they are, then the Jazz could be the team that takes the chance on Ja, a player that would be their best backcourt piece since Deron Williams.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star already, Morant has averaged 26.8 points and 7.4 assists over the past two seasons, taking the NBA world by storm as a human highlight reel. He would instantly elevate the prospects of a team that was in the playoff conversation for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

He also takes a lot of pressure off of 2023 Most Improved Player, Lauri Markkanen, who’s sure to see more defensive attention moving forward.

In return, the Grizzlies get 24-year-old Collin Sexton, a score-first player with a career-high scoring average of 24.3 points per game. However, with Sexton averaging just 14.6 points per game since then in two injury-riddled seasons, Memphis will receive the No. 9 and No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as additional compensation.

With those picks, they can target a guard to replace Morant if they don’t believe Sexton and Tyus Jones can excel in his place. They could also find a forward to replace defensive specialist Dillon Brooks.

All while maintaining financial flexibility.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jazz receive: Chet Holmgren

Thunder receive: Vernon Carey Jr., No. 9 pick, No. 16 overall pick

Chet Holmgren has yet to play a game for the Oklahoma City Thunder and there’s no reason to believe that the Thunder are ready to move on from the former Gonzaga star.

However, the Thunder are always exploring ways to improve their roster and add to their draft stash, which is what will provide them with a reason to accept this trade offer from the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz acquire Chet Holmgren, a dynamic big man who should fit smoothly beside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in the frontcourt. If it all pans out, Holmgren and Markkanen will be a mismatch nightmare for opposing frontcourts with their combination of size and skill.

To complete the trade, they send Oklahoma City another Gonzaga product with plenty of skill — though not the defensive capabilities of Holmgren — in Kelly Olynyk. The Thunder also receive the No. 9 overall pick and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

This trade allows the Thunder to bolster their roster with scorers. They could even replace Holmgren with a forward prospect like South Carolina Gamecocks standout GG Jackson, while preventing them from having to rely on his health long-term.

Washington Wizards

Jazz receive: Bradley Beal

Wizards receive: Jordan Clarkson, No. 9 overall pick, future first-round pick

Perhaps 3-time All-Star Bradley Beal is ready to move on from the Washington Wizards after 11 seasons with the franchise, none of which have led to an appearance in even the Eastern Conference Finals.

In fact, Beal has only been the playoffs one time over the past five seasons; a first round exit in 2021. Turning 30-years-old prior to the 2023-24 season, Beal could be forgiven for growing tired of the waiting game.

Though the Jazz looked to be in playoff contention for much of the 2022-23 season, they don’t currently present Beal with a much better chance of winning a ring. However, with three players capable of averaging at least 20 points per game in he, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, Utah will have an underrated starting lineup entering the 2023-24 season.

A couple of shrewd signings to provide their rotation with perimeter defenders could see the Jazz being the proverbial Cinderella team.

For the Wizards, who acquire a player that averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game last season in Jordan Clarkson, this deal is about them having both the No. 8 and No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

It’s a good position for them to be in, especially if they pair the No. 8 and No. 9 pick in order to move up in the 2023 NBA Draft and draft a potential face of the franchise. They could also keep both picks or make their own trade with one, or either, pick.

Either way, it’s good for D.C.