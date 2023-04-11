Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Atlanta Hawks are in the Play-In Tournament and face the Miami Heat. However, questions are swirling nonstop regarding the future of star guard Trae Young. His time in Atlanta has been off and on, and now the franchise is reportedly watching him closely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Hawks are continuing to closely monitor Trae Young’s day-to-day commitments and his habits on the day-to-day basis on the floor, off the floor… clearly there’s been continued question marks.”

There is no denying Trae Young’s talent on the court, but there have been plenty of reports regarding his attitude and demeanor. Nate McMillan’s departure came during the season, and the Hawks then brought in Quin Snyder and still managed to make the playoffs.

Young recently opened up on the trade buzz, but his focus remains on the NBA Playoffs if the Hawks end up getting out of the Play-In tournament.

Young finished the regular season averaging 26.2 PPG with 10.2 assists, and the duo of him and Dejounte Murray has been fun to watch. However, there are plenty of other issues going on with him, and the future might not be looking very promising for him in Atlanta.

If the Hawks do decide to move on from Trae Young, he should have plenty of suitors, and he is still just 24 years old. It will be interesting to watch and see how Young’s body language is against the Heat and over the course of the next few games if the Hawks do indeed end up making the playoffs.